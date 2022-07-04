Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 35 collision sends ATV operator to hospital: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 sends ATV operator to hospital' Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 sends ATV operator to hospital
An ATV operator was sent to hospital following a collision with several vehicles on Highway 35 Sunday evening.

An ATV operator was sent to hospital following a collision with several vehicles on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., Sunday evening.Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 35 and Boundary Road just south of the hamlet of Pontypool.

Read more: Man dies following ATV crash in Carlow-Mayo Township: Bancroft OPP

Paramedics treated the ATV operator at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously hurt.

Trending Stories

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP' Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagATV tagATV Crash tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagHighway 35 tagHwy 35 tagATV collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers