Highway 35 collision sends ATV operator to hospital: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

An ATV operator was sent to hospital following a collision with several vehicles on Highway 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., Sunday evening.



Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 35 and Boundary Road just south of the hamlet of Pontypool.

Paramedics treated the ATV operator at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.



The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously hurt.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

