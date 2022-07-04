Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary home sales ease as some markets see pullback: board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary on track to break yearly record for home sales: CREB' Calgary on track to break yearly record for home sales: CREB
WATCH (Nov. 2, 2021): A new report from the Calgary Real Estate Board shows the local market remains hot with a record year potentially on the horizon. Jackie Wilson has the details – Nov 2, 2021

The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales eased in June as the market experienced a pullback in the detached and semi-detached housing categories.

The Alberta board says last month’s sales amounted to 2,842, down two per cent from the record high of 2,914 in June 2021.

Sales in the detached market declined for the third month in a row, and were largely impacted by homes priced under $600,000.

Read more: Calgarians look outside city limits for slice of homebuyers’ paradise

However, the overall pullback in sales Calgary saw was not met with the same easing in prices.

The average home price reached $517,059 last month, up roughly five per cent from $494,163 in June 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of new listings reached 4,061, an almost two per cent drop from 4,134 in June 2021.

Read more: Calgary home rental market heats up in tandem with real estate sales

“As expected, higher interest rates are starting to have an affect on home sales. This is helping shift the market toward more balanced conditions and taking some of the pressure off prices,” the board’s chief economist, Ann-Marie Lurie, said in a statement.

“While we are starting to see some transition, it is important to note that in Calgary year-to-date sales are still at record levels and prices are still far above expectations for the year.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary renters struggle with high demand and high prices' Calgary renters struggle with high demand and high prices
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Real Estate tagCalgary Real Estate Board tagCalgary Homes tagDetached Homes tagdetached tagsemi-detached homes tagcalgary property tagcalgary property value tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers