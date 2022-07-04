Vigil to be held at central Hamilton site of violent assault on sex worker

Send this page to someone via email

A local agency offering assistance to sex trade workers will raise awareness and hopefully more financial support for a victim of a late June violent sexual assault in central Hamilton.

Sex Workers’ Action Program (SWAP) executive director Jelena Vermilion says thousands in donations have already been raised for the family of the 46-year-old who was attacked early on June 27 near Barton Street East between Emerald Street North and Oak Avenue.

“We are responding very strongly, immediately and very happy to see that the community has been responding in kind as well, ” Vermillion told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“I’m actually really happy to announce that we’ve received over $5,000 in donations for the mother that we’ll be dispersing to her at the vigil.”

The SWAP-led vigil is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 15 in the alleyway where the sex worker was attacked – she suffered serious injuries including a broken nose and cheekbones.

Vermilion says the worker remains in a coma with and underwent some surgery last week with the prospect of not regaining consciousness still looming.

The money will help pay for numerous expenses including travel costs incurred by the victim’s mother, a part of Ontario’s Disability Support Program, to come to Hamilton from Woodstock, Ont., to be with her daughter.

“As terrible as this is, the victim being attacked is, we do appreciate that as it creates an opportunity for dialog about how the law needs to be decriminalized in Canada,” Vermillion said,

“The idea that sex workers are just expected to endure violence at their work when they are plying their trade, that’s not acceptable and it can be safer.”

Hey #HamOnt @cityofhamilton! The vigil for the victim of the severe attack is on Barton St. E is on Friday, July 15, from 7 to 9 PM between Salumeria and Darryl Allen Salon, at the alleyway she was attacked in. @chchtv, @freeleereed will attend; the mother of victim will speak. pic.twitter.com/O5ZHmd6Lt4 — SWAP – Sex Workers' Action Program Hamilton (@swaphamilton) July 2, 2022

Hamilton police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from the city last week with aggravated sexual assault.

In a press briefing at central station on June 29, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik confirmed a witness saw the sex trade worker enter an alley with the suspect, and heard her screaming for help a short time later.

Vermillion is encouraging vigil attendees to wear red clothing in solidarity with sex workers, in addition to carrying banners, posters and other signs of support.

The vigil will feature a musical guest as well as an address from the victim’s mother at her own insistence.

“Really, we’re doing this for the mother. We’re doing this to show that we care,” Vermillion remarked, “we’re doing this to to rebuke the violence that is visited upon sex workers bodies.”