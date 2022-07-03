Coquitlam RCMP looking for missing woman on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 35-year-old woman wanted on a B.C. Mental Health Act warrant.

Alysia Strongarm was last seen on June 17, around 10 a.m.

Strongarm went missing after her two-day pass and police said she is known to frequent downtown Vancouver.

Strongman is described as 5-6, 160 pounds with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey coat, a navy blue t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police are concerned for her well being and say she may behave in a way that poses a risk to herself or the public.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are being asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

