World

Passenger bus falls into deep ravine in Pakistan, killing at least 19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 3, 2022 9:09 am
This frame grab from video shows rescue workers searching for survivors at the wreckage of a passenger bus that slid off mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. View image in full screen
This frame grab from video shows rescue workers searching for survivors at the wreckage of a passenger bus that slid off mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, Sunday, July 3, 2022. AP

A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.

Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were traveling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings.

Shah said apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet (61 meters) into the ravine.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles. Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
