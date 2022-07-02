Motorcyclist sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries in York Region collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in York Region, according to officials.

In separate tweets, York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision in the area of Highway 48 and Ravenshoe Road on Saturday in the north of the region.

OPP said officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to York police, the motorcycle rider was struck at the intersection and sent to hospital.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was riding her motorcycle westbound along Ravenshoe Road, crossing Highway 48, when an SUV attempted a left-hand turn, hitting the motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the SUV, an elderly woman, was not injured.

Both police forces coordinated road closures in the area.

UPDATE: Investigation ongoing at #Hwy48/Ravenshow. 40 year old female motorcyle rider in critical condition at a trauma hospital. M/C was wb crossing Hwy 48 when an eb suv on Ravenshow turned left in front of motorcycle. Elderly female driver not injured. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/5TuGs7I0QI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 2, 2022