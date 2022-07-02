Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries in York Region collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 1:41 pm
A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital after a collision in York Region. View image in full screen
A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital after a collision in York Region. OPP/Twitter

A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in York Region, according to officials.

In separate tweets, York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision in the area of Highway 48 and Ravenshoe Road on Saturday in the north of the region.

OPP said officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to York police, the motorcycle rider was struck at the intersection and sent to hospital.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after fatal downtown Toronto crash kills 1, injures 7

Police said a 40-year-old woman was riding her motorcycle westbound along Ravenshoe Road, crossing Highway 48, when an SUV attempted a left-hand turn, hitting the motorcycle.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the SUV, an elderly woman, was not injured.

Both police forces coordinated road closures in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagYork Regional Police tagYork Region tagAurora tagYRP tagMotorcycle Collision tagGeorgina taggta crash tagmotorcycle collision york tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers