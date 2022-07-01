Police seek witnesses after ‘serious assault’ in Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious assault” was reported in Wasaga Beach.

Officers received a report of a “serious assault in progress” on River Crescent, the OPP said just after midnight on Friday.

Police said a large crowd of youths was located on the streets but “quickly dispersed.”

“Two victims were identified and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” a news release reads.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.