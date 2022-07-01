Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek witnesses after ‘serious assault’ in Wasaga Beach

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 5:03 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch. The Canadian Press file

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious assault” was reported in Wasaga Beach.

Officers received a report of a “serious assault in progress” on River Crescent, the OPP said just after midnight on Friday.

Read more: 50-year-old man dies after pulled from Lake Huron: police

Police said a large crowd of youths was located on the streets but “quickly dispersed.”

Trending Stories

“Two victims were identified and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” a news release reads.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagAssault tagOntario Provincial Police tagWasaga Beach tagassault investigation tagserious assault tagriver crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers