Police seek witnesses after ‘serious assault’ in Wasaga Beach

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “serious assault” was reported in Wasaga Beach.
Officers received a report of a “serious assault in progress” on River Crescent, the OPP said just after midnight on Friday.
Police said a large crowd of youths was located on the streets but “quickly dispersed.”
“Two victims were identified and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” a news release reads.
Anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
