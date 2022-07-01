Two charged in Canada Day break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Two have been charged in Regina after an early morning break and enter.

Around 2 a.m., Regina police were dispatched to a business on the 3700 Block of Eastgate Drive East.

A male and a female matching the description of the suspects were seen riding bikes away from the business. The female was arrested without incident, while the male attempted to flee on his bike before being caught by a police service dog.

The male was treated for minor injuries from the dog bite and was cleared shortly after.

David Terrance Dinardo, a 27 year old from Regina is charged with:

Break & Enter with intent

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Fealding Maxwell, a 39-year-old also of Regina is charged with:

Break & Enter with intent

Fail to comply with condition of a release order

The pair will make their first appearance in provincial court on Monday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

