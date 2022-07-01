Menu

Canada

Toronto cancels 1 fireworks display, postpones another after vendor backs out: city

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2022 12:44 pm
TORONTO, ON - JULY 01: People watch fireworks fly over Ashbridges Bay during Canada Day festivities, on July 1, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Canada Day commemorates the July 1, 1867 formation of Canada from three distinct colonies.
TORONTO, ON - JULY 01: People watch fireworks fly over Ashbridges Bay during Canada Day festivities, on July 1, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Canada Day commemorates the July 1, 1867 formation of Canada from three distinct colonies. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The City of Toronto says it’s cancelling a Canada Day fireworks show and rescheduling another after the vendor backed out at the last minute.

The city says the vendor originally contracted to put on the fireworks shows at three parks informed city staff Thursday it was going ahead with the production.

As a result, the city says the fireworks show at Milliken Park in Toronto’s northeast has been canceled.

The city says it was able to find a new vendor for the lakeside show at Ashbridges Bay Park tonight and a postponed show at Stan Wadlow Park, in the city’s east end, on Saturday evening.

Fireworks at Mel Lastman Square and Downsview Park are set to take place tonight as scheduled.

In a news release, the city says staff worked into Thursday night contacting companies across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and the U.S. in a bid to find a new vendor for the Canada Day fireworks shows.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
