Man charged after explosion in downtown Oshawa, police say

A 34-year-old man from Oshawa is facing charges after an explosion in downtown Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on June 30, officers received a report of a loud bang and found a vehicle in flames in front of the force’s downtown division just after 8 p.m.

“Officers were flagged by witnesses who observed an individual throw an incendiary device into a parked car shortly before it exploded,” police said in a news release. “After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended.”

According to police, there were no injuries and no additional damage to buildings or vehicles was reported.

Officers said the explosive disposal unit was called and cleared the area.

Police said 34-year-old Duy Quoc Nguyen from Oshawa was arrested.

He has been charged with arson causing damage to property, possession of incendiary material, unlawful possession of explosives, mischief or danger to life, mischief or damage to property over $5,000 and driving under suspension.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

“There are no other suspects or concern for community safety,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.