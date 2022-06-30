Owners willing to donate property for new Vernon, B.C. park: advocacy group

Send this page to someone via email

In the Okanagan’s hot real estate market, it’s rare you hear about someone willing to donate their land.

However, a Vernon, B.C. advocacy group called Friends of East Hill Parks says that’s exactly what local land owners are interested in doing, provided the city agrees to turn the space into a park.

The land is currently being used as a hay field and is at the corner of Pottery Road and 15 Street.

“It has unlimited potential as far as parks and recreation opportunities for East Hill residents,” said Friends of East Hill Parks spokesperson Rany Schellenberg.

Schellenberg believes the East Hill neighbourhood does not currently have enough park space.

He says the current owners of the land proposed for the park, who wish to remain anonymous for the time being, bought the land specifically to reserve it as parkland.

“The owners are actually willing to donate the property under the condition that the city comes up with a parks plan and a reasonable timeframe for opening the park,” Schellenberg said.

“My message to city council would be you are staring opportunity in the face? Let’s not blow it and let’s explore every opportunity.”

Friends of East Hill Parks is hoping the City of Vernon will agree to turn this land into a public park.

Schellenberg said the city has yet to commit.

“One of the major concerns was that it is in the Agricultural Land Reserve, but there are a lot of parks in the Agricultural Land Reserve like BX Ranch Park, Kekuli Bay Provincial Park,[and] parts of Kalamalka Provincial Park. So it is not unusual to have a park that is still in the Agricultural Land Reserve,” said Schellenberg.

One Vernon councillor says there is interest from the city.

“It is a great opportunity and we are very excited at council about it,” said city councillor Teresa Durning.

However, Durning says the city needs to do its due diligence and that will take time, especially as the Agricultural Land Reserve designation may limit how the parkland can be developed.

“You can’t move forward hastily especially in this situation if it is going to be city-owned land and it is going to be in the [ALR} it is a little more technical and complex,” Durning said.

While that process unfolds, the advocacy group is hoping to hear feedback from local residents about what kind of park amenities they would like to see in East Hill.

Friends of East Hill Parks is asking residents to respond to a survey on their website.