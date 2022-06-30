Police investigate death of man at commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a fatality was reported at a commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Thursday, at around 3:20 p.m., officers received a report of an unresponsive male at a commercial property on Airport Road, near King Street.

Police said the male had been trapped under a garage bay door.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Caledon man found guilty of dangerous driving for triple fatal crash in August 2018

“The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notifications,” police said in a news release.

OPP said the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the federal Department of Labour have been notified and are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

“The office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are assisting with the investigation,” police said.