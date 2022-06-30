Menu

Crime

Police investigate death of man at commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 7:32 pm
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a fatality was reported at a commercial property in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Thursday, at around 3:20 p.m., officers received a report of an unresponsive male at a commercial property on Airport Road, near King Street.

Police said the male had been trapped under a garage bay door.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notifications,” police said in a news release.

OPP said the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the federal Department of Labour have been notified and are investigating.

“The office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are assisting with the investigation,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
