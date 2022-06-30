$36K worth of equipment stolen from Ardrossan Fire Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a break an enter at the Ardrossan Fire Hall sometime between 9 p.m. June 23 and 11:30 a.m. June 27.

Officers say the unknown suspect entered though the back door of the fire hall, located at 6 Main Street and Ardrossan, and stole $36,000 worth of equipment.

Police released photos of the stolen items, including various kinds of saws and hydraulic pumps, which are unique to firefighting and can be easily identified.

Strathcona County RCMP ask anyone with more information about this crime to contact 780-467-7741. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

1 5 View image in gallery mode A K-saw stolen from the Ardrossan Fire Hall between June 23, 2022 and June 27, 2022. Strathcona County RCMP 2 5 View image in gallery mode Univent chainsaw stolen from the Ardrossan Fire Hall between June 23, 2022 and June 27, 2022. Strathcona County RCMP 3 5 View image in gallery mode Holmatro telescopic ram stolen from the Ardrossan Fire Hall between June 23, 2022 and June 27, 2022. Strathcona County RCMP 4 5 View image in gallery mode Holmatro mini cutter stolen from the Ardrossan Fire Hall between June 23, 2022 and June 27, 2022. Srathcona County RCMP 5 5 View image in gallery mode Holmatro portable pump stolen from the Ardrossan Fire Hall between June 23, 2022 and June 27, 2022. Srathcona County RCMP