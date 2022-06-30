4 people now charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of young Moncton man

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP say a fourth person has now been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on April 25, RCMP said it responded to a call of shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.

There, they found Leger suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Another person was inside the home but not hurt.

On June 29, an 18-year-old Moncton man was the latest person arrested by police in its investigation. The man appeared in Moncton provincial court by tele-remand the same day and was charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the accused’s identity can’t be released because he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Three other people were previously charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Leger. They are 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 20-year-old Hunter Nash England, and 23-year-old Jerek John England.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone who may have information regarding this matter is asked to contact the RCMP MCU or Crimestoppers,” the police said in a release.

“The RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance and support during this investigation. Our thoughts remain with Joedin Leger’s family and loved ones.”