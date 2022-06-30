1 dead, 2 injured in collision in Halton Hills: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others are injured after a collision in Halton Hills, police say.

Halton police told Global News the collision occurred at Steeles Avenue and 9th Line just after 12:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Officers said it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said two others were transported to hospital with “unknown injuries.”

In a tweet, the force said Steeles Avenue between 8th and 10th Line would be closed for an “extended duration” while officers investigated and processed the scene.

Update:

Steeles Av between Eighth Line and Tenth Line in Halton Hills will be closed for an extended duration while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates and processes the scene. ^dp — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) June 30, 2022