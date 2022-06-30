Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in collision in Halton Hills: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:28 pm
One person is dead and two others are injured after a collision in Halton Hills, police say.

Halton police told Global News the collision occurred at Steeles Avenue and 9th Line just after 12:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Officers said it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after hit by car in Halton Hills: police

Police said two others were transported to hospital with “unknown injuries.”

In a tweet, the force said Steeles Avenue between 8th and 10th Line would be closed for an “extended duration” while officers investigated and processed the scene.

