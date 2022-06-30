Outdoor pools in Toronto officially open for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor pools in the City of Toronto are officially open for the summer.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the official opening of the city’s pools on Friday.

“Whether you’re a parent or caregiver bringing a toddler to splash and play or you’re meeting friends for fun or swimming for fitness, the City’s aquatic amenities are for everyone to explore, experience and enjoy this summer,” Tory said in a news release.

According to the city, 54 outdoor pools and 85 wading pools will now be open daily until Labour Day.

What’s more, the city said more than 90 splash pads and spray pads have been open since the Victoria Day weekend, and will remain open until Sept. 18.

The city said during the summer, around 1,000 lifeguards will supervise the beaches, “as well as outdoor and indoor pools, and 300 staff supervise wading pools.”

The city is reminding residents and visitors to check the hours of operation on the City of Toronto website.

“No reservations are required for leisure or recreational swim this year,” a press release read.

City staff are also reminding the public that supervision and/or swimming ability requirements are in place for kids under 10 years old at all of its outdoor pools.

The city said children should be supervised “at all times,” and all visitors must listen to the on-duty lifeguards.