Worker with life-threatening injuries after incident at Saint John AIM facility

A worker was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police say was an industrial accident at the AIM Recycling Atlantic facility in Saint John, N.B.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded to 145 Gateway Street, where the facility was located, around 1:30 p.m.

“A 60-year-old man working on-site was injured and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

It said the Saint John Police forensic identification unit and WorkSafe NB attended the scene and are conducting a joint investigation. Global News has reached out to WorkSafe NB for more details.

This is the second serious accident to happen at the AIM facility in less than a year.

In November 2021, WorkSafe NB launched an investigation after a worker was injured during an industrial accident and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for AIM could not immediately be reached for comment.