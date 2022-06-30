Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Worker with life-threatening injuries after incident at Saint John AIM facility

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Saint John calling for tighter enforcement of AIM recycling operating rules' City of Saint John calling for tighter enforcement of AIM recycling operating rules
After several explosions this week, the AIM recycling facility has been shut down pending an investigation by the province’s environment department. That move comes as Saint John calls for tighter enforcement of the plant’s operating rules. Tim Roszell has more – Dec 1, 2020

A worker was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police say was an industrial accident at the AIM Recycling Atlantic facility in Saint John, N.B.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded to 145 Gateway Street, where the facility was located, around 1:30 p.m.

“A 60-year-old man working on-site was injured and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

It said the Saint John Police forensic identification unit and WorkSafe NB attended the scene and are conducting a joint investigation. Global News has reached out to WorkSafe NB for more details.

Trending Stories

Read more: Workplace fatality reported at Saint John AIM recycling facility

This is the second serious accident to happen at the AIM facility in less than a year.

Story continues below advertisement

In November 2021, WorkSafe NB launched an investigation after a worker was injured during an industrial accident and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for AIM could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Workplace accident tagIndustrial Accident tagIndustrial Incident tagAIM recycling tagaim facility tagAIM Recycling Atlantic tagSaint John AIM Facility tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers