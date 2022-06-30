Worker with life-threatening injuries after incident at Saint John AIM facility

A worker was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police say was an industrial accident at the AIM Recycling Atlantic facility in Saint John, N.B.
In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded to 145 Gateway Street, where the facility was located, around 1:30 p.m.
“A 60-year-old man working on-site was injured and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the release said.
It said the Saint John Police forensic identification unit and WorkSafe NB attended the scene and are conducting a joint investigation. Global News has reached out to WorkSafe NB for more details.
This is the second serious accident to happen at the AIM facility in less than a year.
In November 2021, WorkSafe NB launched an investigation after a worker was injured during an industrial accident and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for AIM could not immediately be reached for comment.
