Canada

Second suspect charged in Montreal drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old girl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 2:54 pm
Messages are shown on a card during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Messages are shown on a card during a vigil and protest against gun violence in memory of Meriem Boundaoui in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Aymane Bouadi also faces four counts of attempted murder.

Bouadi is the second suspect arrested in the February 2021 killing of Meriem Boundaoui.

Read more: 5 more people facing charges related to drive-by shooting death of Montreal girl

Salim Touaibi, 26, was arrested Monday and also faces one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Boundaoui was sitting in a car with another person when a second car drove up and someone opened fire. Montreal police say Boundaoui had no link to the conflict between two criminal groups that led to the shooting.

Bouadi is scheduled back in court July 22.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
