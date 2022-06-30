Winnipeg police arrest 2 in Wednesday night assault, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg men are in custody after what police are calling a ‘serious assault’ Wednesday night near Spence Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police said they were called about a group of men kicking a man in the head before taking off on foot, and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from upper-body injuries – he had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

Police tracked down and arrested two suspects. The first, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, while the second suspect, 30, faces charges of aggravated assault, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, and failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:26 Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday – Jun 15, 2022