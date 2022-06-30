Menu

Canada

WestJet ‘proactively’ removed flights from Pearson, anticipating summer travel snarls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 2:21 pm
The chief executive of WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is flying 32 per cent fewer flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in July than it did in 2019.

Alexis von Hoensbroech says the Calgary-based airline made a series of proactive schedule reductions between March and May.

Read more: Toronto Pearson Airport passengers dealing with baggage claim backlogs

He says Toronto saw the bulk of the cuts, as WestJet anticipated snarls and delays at Canada’s biggest airport this summer.

The entire travel industry has been struggling to ramp back up to meet surging demand in the wake of the removal of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

A majority of domestic flights to Canada’s busiest airports were delayed or cancelled over the past week as the effects of an overloaded network rippled across the country.

Read more: Half of domestic flights to Canada’s big airports delayed, cancelled last week

Von Hoensbroech says western Canadian airports are facing far fewer challenges, which makes WestJet better positioned than some of its competitors to weather the storm. Still he says he expects the remainder of the summer to be very challenging for the airline.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
