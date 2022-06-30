Man maced and stabbed near Main Street beer vendor, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for multiple suspects after a man was stabbed outside a Main Street beer vendor Wednesday night.
The victim told police he was headed to the establishment when he was confronted by the suspects.
The victim reported the suspects demanded his baseball cap before he was maced and stabbed the upper-body. The suspects grabbed the hat then took off on foot.
Those with information are encouraged to call Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.
