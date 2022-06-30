Menu

Crime

Man maced and stabbed near Main Street beer vendor, Winnipeg police say

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 2:47 pm
Police cruiser lights.
Police cruiser lights. File Photo / Global News

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for multiple suspects after a man was stabbed outside a Main Street beer vendor Wednesday night.

The victim told police he was headed to the establishment when he was confronted by the suspects.

Read more: Winnipeg police make several arrests after The Forks double stabbing

The victim reported the suspects demanded his baseball cap before he was maced and stabbed the upper-body. The suspects grabbed the hat then took off on foot.

Those with information are encouraged to call Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday' Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday
Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday – Jun 15, 2022
