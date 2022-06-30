Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

Wading pools are officially opening to the public on Friday.

The Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and St. John’s Park pools will be available July 1 with the renovated pool at St. Charles Park reopening on Saturday.

Operating hours for each pool vary depending on location.

Until Sept. 5, Winnipeggers can also visit spray pads between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily.

The city’s heated and unheated outdoor pools are currently open as well.

All schedules can be viewed on the city’s website.

