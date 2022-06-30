Menu

Canada

Winnipeg pools and splash pads set to reopen for the summer

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 2:23 pm
Splash pad. View image in full screen
Splash pad. Getty Images

Wading pools are officially opening to the public on Friday.

The Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and St. John’s Park pools will be available July 1 with the renovated pool at St. Charles Park reopening on Saturday.

Operating hours for each pool vary depending on location.

Read more: Experts urge Manitobans to be safe when swimming following 3 separate drownings

Until Sept. 5, Winnipeggers can also visit spray pads between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily.

The city’s heated and unheated outdoor pools are currently open as well.

All schedules can be viewed on the city’s website.

Concerns over lifeguard shortage – May 11, 2022
