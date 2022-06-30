Contract tendering process for Halifax hospital to continue with one bidder: premier

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the contract-tendering process for a major redevelopment of a Halifax hospital will move ahead despite one of two bidders dropping out.

Houston told reporters today that the Halifax Infirmary project remains under “active procurement” and that the process won’t be altered.

The premier says the government will assess the remaining bid by Plenary PCL Health and determine whether granting approval is in the “best interest of Nova Scotians.”

In an email, construction company EllisDon says it withdrew from the project on June 16 because of the “unprecedented cost escalation” and the supply chain and productivity issues affecting the construction industry.

The project is the largest part of the estimated $2-billion redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

That estimate, however, dates back to 2018 when the project was first announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.