Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Contract tendering process for Halifax hospital to continue with one bidder: premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2022 1:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress' Nova Scotia launches website to track health care progress
Two months after unveiling its health plan, the Nova Scotia government has launched a website to track progress. The plan highlighted six solutions for health, and the new website will now show were the province stands in each of those areas. Alicia Draus has the details.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the contract-tendering process for a major redevelopment of a Halifax hospital will move ahead despite one of two bidders dropping out.

Houston told reporters today that the Halifax Infirmary project remains under “active procurement” and that the process won’t be altered.

The premier says the government will assess the remaining bid by Plenary PCL Health and determine whether granting approval is in the “best interest of Nova Scotians.”

Read more: Province commits $3.8M to Halifax Infirmary expansion project

In an email, construction company EllisDon says it withdrew from the project on June 16 because of the “unprecedented cost escalation” and the supply chain and productivity issues affecting the construction industry.

Trending Stories

The project is the largest part of the estimated $2-billion redevelopment of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

That estimate, however, dates back to 2018 when the project was first announced.

Click to play video: 'QEII hospital redevelopment update' QEII hospital redevelopment update

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Health Care tagTim Houston tagQEII taghalifax infirmary tagHalifax Hospital tagQueen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre tagHalifax Infirmary expansion taghalifax infirmary redevelopment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers