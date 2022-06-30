Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Winnipeg?

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 10:00 am
If you have plans to celebrate this Canada day Friday, be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours.
If you have plans to celebrate this Canada day Friday, be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours. File / Getty Images

If you have plans to celebrate this Canada Day on Friday, be aware that many local services, businesses and resources will be closed or run under holiday hours.

Services

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection takes place as usual.
  • The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while its Pacific and Panet counterparts will be closed.
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Outdoor pools and splash pads will be open, weather dependent.
  • Four local wading pools — Dakota Park, McKittrick Park, Central Park and Westdale — will open Thursday. The others will open Friday.
  • Animal Services will be closed
  • Libraries will be closed for hold pickups
  • The city’s 311 helpline will be available 24-7
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
Trending Stories

Provincial and most federal offices will be closed

 

Shopping

  • Kildonan Place, Grant Park, Garden City and St. Vital Centre will be closed.
  • CF Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions

  • The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours.
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
