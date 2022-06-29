Menu

World

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas White House lawyer under Trump after explosive testimony

By Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press
Posted June 29, 2022 9:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Ex-White House aide’s bombshell testimony on Capitol riot prompts questions about Trump’s criminal liability' Ex-White House aide’s bombshell testimony on Capitol riot prompts questions about Trump’s criminal liability
WATCH: Ex-White House aide's bombshell testimony on Capitol riot prompts questions about Trump's criminal liability

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is said to have stridently warned against former president Donald Trump’s efforts to try to overturn his election loss.

It’s the first public step the committee has taken since receiving the public testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the one-time junior aide who accused Trump of knowing his supporters were armed on Jan. 6 and demanding that he be taken to the U.S. Capitol that day.

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called alternate electors in states Biden won to trying to appoint as attorney general a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jan. 6 hearings: Bombshell testimony on Trump’s anger, pardons and ketchup stains

Cipollone has been placed in key moments after the election by Hutchinson as well as by former Justice Department lawyers who appeared for a hearing the week before.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned prior to Jan. 6 that there would be “serious legal concerns” if Trump went to the Capitol with the protesters expected to rally outside.

Trending Stories

The morning of Jan. 6, she testified, Cipollone restated his concerns that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

Click to play video: '‘I’m the f–ing president’: Former aide testifies Trump demanded to join U.S. Capitol siege' ‘I’m the f–ing president’: Former aide testifies Trump demanded to join U.S. Capitol siege
‘I’m the f–ing president’: Former aide testifies Trump demanded to join U.S. Capitol siege

And as the insurrection went on, she says she heard Meadows tell Cipollone that Trump was sympathetic to rioters wanting to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Story continues below advertisement

“You heard it,” Meadows told Cipollone, in her recollection. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”

Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, said in their letter to Cipollone that while he had previously given the committee an “informal interview” on April 13, his refusal to provide on-the-record testimony made their subpoena necessary.

Read more: Trump knew Jan. 6 protestors had weapons, wanted to join crowd, former aide tells panel

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the committee, said last week that Cipollone told the committee he tried to intervene when he heard Trump was being advised by Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who wanted to push false claims of voter fraud. Federal agents recently seized Clark’s cell phone and conducted a search of his Virginia home.

Clark had drafted a letter for key swing states that was never sent but would have falsely claimed the department had discovered troubling irregularities in the election. Cipollone was quoted by one witness as having told Trump the letter was a “murder-suicide pact.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
