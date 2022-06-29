Menu

Crime

Update expected from police following Saanich, B.C. bank robbery shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:29 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide an update on the Saanich investigation at 3:30 p.m. PT

Saanich police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the foiled bank robbery and shooting that took place Tuesday, injuring six officers.

Chief Const. Dean Duthie is expected to speak.

The remarks will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: ‘We huddled under the bush’: Witness describes seeing gunfire outside Saanich B.C. bank

Saanich police officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of armed suspects at the Bank of Montreal in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in the community north of Victoria.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said two suspects were shot and killed at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich

This story will be updated when the press conference happens.

