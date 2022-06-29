Update expected from police following Saanich, B.C. bank robbery shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the foiled bank robbery and shooting that took place Tuesday, injuring six officers.

Chief Const. Dean Duthie is expected to speak.

The remarks will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Saanich police officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of armed suspects at the Bank of Montreal in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in the community north of Victoria.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police.

Six officers were injured in the shooting — three from Saanich police and three from the Victoria Police Department. They all went to the hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two suspects were shot and killed at the scene.

This story will be updated when the press conference happens.