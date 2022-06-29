Menu

Health

Canada extends COVID-19 border measures for incoming travellers

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:05 pm
With the summer here, and COVID-19 restrictions lifting, many people are excited to get away. But as rules start to relax, and unvaccinated Canadians begin taking flights and trains, vulnerable Canadians are wondering what this could mean for their health. But Sharmeen Somani explains, experts say taking a few simple steps could help reduce their risks.

Random COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated travellers will continue to be paused at all airports until mid-July, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Wednesday.

The Government of Canada also has extended current COVID-19 border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least Sept. 30, including the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app.

Read more: Ottawa’s move to halt random COVID-19 testing ‘welcome news’ for Canada’s airports

On June 10, Canada announced that it will end random COVID-19 testing of inbound international travellers from June 11 to June 30.

This measure is put in place in an effort to speed up airport operations and handle flight delays.

With the new extension, Canada will continue with its plan to move COVID-19 testing for air travellers outside of airports to select test provider stores, pharmacies or by virtual appointment, said PHAC.

PHAC states that mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry.

As for travellers who are not fully vaccinated, they will continue to test on the first and eighth days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said the pandemic is not over and everyone must continue to make an effort to keep each other safe.

“It is also important for individuals to remain up to date with the recommended vaccinations to ensure they are adequately protected against infection, transmission, and severe complications,” said Duclos. “As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence.”

Travellers are required to submit their travel information through the ArriveCAN app, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, PHAC states.

