Canada extends COVID-19 border measures for incoming travellers

Send this page to someone via email

Random COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated travellers will continue to be paused at all airports until mid-July, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Wednesday.

The Government of Canada also has extended current COVID-19 border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least Sept. 30, including the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app.

On June 10, Canada announced that it will end random COVID-19 testing of inbound international travellers from June 11 to June 30.

This measure is put in place in an effort to speed up airport operations and handle flight delays.

With the new extension, Canada will continue with its plan to move COVID-19 testing for air travellers outside of airports to select test provider stores, pharmacies or by virtual appointment, said PHAC.

Story continues below advertisement

PHAC states that mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry.

8:21 Government looking to ‘improve’ ArriveCAN experience: Alghabra Government looking to ‘improve’ ArriveCAN experience: Alghabra – Jun 19, 2022

As for travellers who are not fully vaccinated, they will continue to test on the first and eighth days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said the pandemic is not over and everyone must continue to make an effort to keep each other safe.

“It is also important for individuals to remain up to date with the recommended vaccinations to ensure they are adequately protected against infection, transmission, and severe complications,” said Duclos. “As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence.”

Travellers are required to submit their travel information through the ArriveCAN app, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, PHAC states.

Story continues below advertisement