Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Compensation coming to Saskatchewan from opioid manufacturer

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Do Canadians support the decriminalization of hard drugs?' Do Canadians support the decriminalization of hard drugs?
WATCH: Starting next year, the federal government is temporarily decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C., as part of the solution to the unrelenting opioid crisis. But is it an idea that Canadians support? As Paul Johnson reports, a new poll suggests opinions on the issue are divided along party lines. – Jun 17, 2022

Purdue Pharma Canada has agreed to a settlement to give compensation for a portion of the damages caused by opioid addiction.

$150 million is proposed to be shared across all federal, provincial and territorial governments in Canada.

Read more: $150M settlement reached in B.C.-led opioid lawsuit to recoup health-care costs

“Opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants have a responsibility to provide compensation for their role in the suffering of the many Saskatchewan residents struggling with opioid addiction, and this settlement will assist in those efforts,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley in a news release.

“While no amount of money will make up for the losses our community has suffered, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to holding the opioid industry accountable for acts of alleged wrongdoing committed in the manufacture and distribution of opioid products.”

Story continues below advertisement

If it reaches final approval from the courts, this would be the largest governmental health claim settlement in Canadian history, according to the release.

Trending Stories

This would also mark the first time Purdue agreed to settle with a government other than the U.S.

Read more: North Battleford opens new clinic and mobile harm reduction service

The health ministry noted that Saskatchewan’s portion of the settlement is unknown at the moment, but the money it received would go to address the opioid crisis.

Thirty-nine other manufacturers and distributors are also named in the class action, and as part of the settlement Purdue would agree to cooperate in the prosecution of other parties.

Saskatchewan saw the highest number of opioid-related harms on record last year, and a record $470 million was allocated to Mental Health and Addictions in the 2022-23 Provincial Budget.

Click to play video: 'B.C. to decriminalize possession of some hard drugs amid opioid crisis' B.C. to decriminalize possession of some hard drugs amid opioid crisis
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagMental Health tagHealth tagSaskatchewan Government tagOpioids tagOpioid tagAddictions tagSaskatchewan Health tagEverett Hindley tagPurdue Pharma Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers