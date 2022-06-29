Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Huskies Men’s Basketball team hires Jamie Campbell as new head coach

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 5:37 pm

Every dog has his day, and today was Jamie Campbell’s.

On Wednesday morning, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies Men’s Basketball team announced that Campbell had been named the 10th head coach in program history.

“That makes the process longer, when you know that there’s a lot of good candidates,” Campbell said via zoom from Waterloo, Ont.

“(When I was told) that the committee had chosen me I (felt) excitement. Getting a chance to come and join a program like Saskatchewan Men’s Basketball, joining Huskie Athletics in general and after coming out and being on campus and seeing everything and being in Saskatoon, it just seemed like a great place to be.

“It’s something I’m excited to be a part of.”

Read more: Huskies men’s basketball team looking to build on strong 2022 season

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell is no stranger to the courtside bench, having spent time as an assistant with Wilfred Laurier (2012-18), Carleton (2019, 20) and the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Ottawa Blackjacks (2020).

During his tenure as coach he claimed a pair of U Sports national titles, both with the powerhouse Carleton Ravens.

Since late in 2021, Campbell has served as the technical director of Ontario Basketball, but the competitive fire burning inside him has prompted a return to coaching.

“Eight months, and it was a long eight months,” he chuckled. “It was an amazing opportunity to work with Ontario Basketball, but the competitive fire, the ability to come out and compete with our guys and then go compete with the other great teams in our conference and in our country, I missed that every day.”

Read more: USask Huskies men’s basketball coach resigns amidst playoffs

“I missed the craziness of practice and prepping every day. It’s something that I really enjoy and I just realized that I really need to be working with guys and I really need to compete.”

“Jamie brings a high pedigree of excellence and a successful track record in U Sports basketball,” Huskie Athletics Chief Athletics Officer Shannon Chinn said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are confident that Jamie will thrive in Saskatchewan for years to come and are excited to welcome him to the community.”

Click to play video: 'Huskies men’s basketball team looking to build on strong 2022 season' Huskies men’s basketball team looking to build on strong 2022 season
Huskies men’s basketball team looking to build on strong 2022 season – Apr 21, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Sports tagSaskatoon News tagHuskie Athletics tagSaskatchewan sports tagU Of S Huskies tagUniversity of Saskatchewan Huskies tagCanada West Basketball tagUsports basketball tagHuskies Men's Basketball tagJamie Campbell tagShannon Chinn tagUniversity of Saskatchewan Huskies Men's Basketball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers