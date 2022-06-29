Menu

Politics

Atlantic premiers say decision needed soon from Ottawa on regional energy loop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Loop project would support N.S. climate targets, but funding not yet secured' Atlantic Loop project would support N.S. climate targets, but funding not yet secured
The Nova Scotia government is pursuing ambitious climate goals within the next eight years. But Premier Tim Houston says his primary focus remains on a multi-billion dollar project that would take years to complete – and has yet to secure funding. The Liberals want to hear what backup plans are in place, but Houston says Ottawa's aid is likely needed regardless. Callum Smith explains. – Mar 25, 2022

Atlantic Canada’s premiers are encouraging Ottawa to make a decision about financing a hydroelectric energy corridor for the region.

The estimated $5-billion Atlantic Loop proposal would connect the four provinces to hydroelectricity from Quebec and Labrador.

The region’s four leaders gathered today in Pictou, N.S., for a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

Read more: New study suggests Atlantic Loop needed as part of energy mix as coal is phased out

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston hosted the meeting and said that although talks with Ottawa are ongoing, the premiers need “clarity” from the federal government on timelines and money for a project he says is “critical.”

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the project needs to start “fairly quickly” because of its size and scope.

Furey says it’s time for a more detailed plan around the loop project as Atlantic provinces strive to meet aggressive emission-reduction targets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.

