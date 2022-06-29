Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary to become home to IBM Canada’s new client innovation hub

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 2:43 pm
The new IBM Client Innovation Centre is seen in Calgary, Alta., in an undated handout. View image in full screen
The new IBM Client Innovation Centre is seen in Calgary, Alta., in an undated handout. HO-IBM, THE CANADIAN PRESS

IBM Canada says it will establish a new Client Innovation Centre for Western Canada in downtown Calgary.

The company says its announcement will create 250 new tech sector jobs in the city.

IBM says its centre will deliver consulting services and technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and blockchain.

Click to play video: 'Exploring new employment opportunities' Exploring new employment opportunities
Exploring new employment opportunities

It focus will be on helping corporate clients use technology to achieve their sustainability and net-zero goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, a city-owned economic development fund, will contribute up to $5 million for the creation of the centre.

Calgary has seen significant growth in its tech sector in recent years as the city works to diversify its oil and gas-based economy.

Click to play video: 'Companies pulling out of Russia' Companies pulling out of Russia
Companies pulling out of Russia – Mar 31, 2022
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
city of calgary tagTech Jobs tagIBM tagJob Growth tagIBM Canada tagOpportunity Calgary Investment Fund tagClient Innovation Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers