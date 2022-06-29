Delayed summer means nuisance bugs still on the horizon for Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Although Winnipeggers are welcoming the advent of warm summer weather, with pleasant days can come not-so-pleasant interactions with local bugs.

Entomologist Taz Stuart of Poulin’s Pest Control told Global News that although this year’s wacky weather has caused some delays, certain areas of the city have been under siege by an army of writhing visitors from the trees.

“Right now everything’s been delayed. The cool weather this spring slowed things down, so people are starting to see those cankerworms,” Stuart said.

“There are actually lots of elm spanworms as well — that’s the black ones with the orange head. The big inchworm is the best way to say it.

“They’re localized this year. It seems to be along the riverways into River Heights, into St. James. And hey, they’re gross — people don’t like them. … They’re icky.”

Stuart said the numbers of destructive forest tent caterpillars also appear to be low, despite the presence of localized infestations.

Although worm season is almost over — potentially within a week or so, he said — an even more infamous Winnipeg threat is right on the horizon.

“We have a lot of water and I’m still expecting increased mosquito numbers.

“What’s happening is with our slow spring, we didn’t see much for nuisance activity, and it’s still kind of cool — and that’s not conducive for mosquitoes to be flying,” he said.

“Once it gets up in those mid-20s, into the 30s, we start to see more nuisance activity, and of course, as we move into July, we start to look at those vector issues which means mosquitoes that can carry disease.”

Stuart said Winnipeggers are encouraged to take personal protective measures against the flying bloodsuckers, and that homeowners should make sure to get rid of any standing water.

