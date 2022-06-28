Menu

Canada

YWCA announces $60 million Regina facility for women, families fleeing domestic violence

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 9:43 pm
YWCA Regina announced the $60 million project on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. View image in full screen
YWCA Regina announced the $60 million project on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Files

Women and children fleeing domestic violence or without a home will soon have access to a new centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, a new $60 million YWCA Centre for Women and Families was announced.

The new space will feature 68 housing units, 40 shelter beds as well as pre-crisis support. The project is meant to support women and families fleeing domestic violence.

“There’s a vital need for individuals fleeing domestic and inter-partner violence to have a safe landing spot and reducing violence in our communities is a shared responsibility,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

The new centre will be located in the Cathedral neighbourhood of Regina.

In order to finance the facility, multiple levels of government and organizations are coming together.

In total, the federal government is contributing roughly $33.9 million and the provincial government is providing $1 million. The City of Regina provided the land valued at $2 million, while the YWCA is contributing $13 million to the project and hopes to raise another $7 million during construction.

“The Centre for Women and Families has been, since day one, a project built from love, community, perseverance, and the belief that together, we can foster equity and healing,” YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

“To see this hard work come into fruition today as we break ground is truly an incredible feeling.”

The building will also feature community multi-purpose spaces, drop-in supports, communal kitchens, play areas as well as a healing and ceremony lodge.

The centre is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.

