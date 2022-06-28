22-year-old Regina man charged with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Regina male has been charged with aggravated assault after an incident last Friday.

On June 24, just before 5 p.m., police responded to the area of 6th Avenue and Angus Street after a report of two males assaulting a third male.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old Regina male, who was taken to hospital with injuries from a physical altercation.

A canine officer found one of the suspects in the area shortly after.

Matthew Matice Richard Sinclair-Bear of Regina has been charged with:

Aggravated assault

Failure to comply with conditions of release order

Sinclair-Bear made his first appearance in Provincial Court on June 24, 2022.

