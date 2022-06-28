Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies following ‘tragic incident’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moose Jaw expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of a Paratransit customer who died following a “tragic incident” that involved a city Paratransit bus.

“An investigation is underway and the Paratransit bus involved in the incident has been temporarily removed from operation,” a city statement read.

In a news release, Moose Jaw Police Service said they attended the parking lot of F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital for an injured person on Monday around 12 p.m.

“Through investigation it was determined the person was injured while being unloaded from a City of Moose Jaw Paratransit bus,” the release read.

The release added the person succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the person, including their age and gender, has not been released.

Police say they are working with the Coroner’s Office and “will continue to provide assistance in determining the nature of this incident.”

City manager Jim Puffalt commended Medavie Health Services West – Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital and Moose Jaw police for their quick response.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, and the City awaits the results of the investigation,” Puffalt said.