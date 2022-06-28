Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies following ‘tragic incident’

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 6:25 pm
City manager Jim Puffalt commended Medavie Health Services West – Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital and Moose Jaw police for their quick response. View image in full screen
City manager Jim Puffalt commended Medavie Health Services West – Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital and Moose Jaw police for their quick response. File / Global News

The City of Moose Jaw expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of a Paratransit customer who died following a “tragic incident” that involved a city Paratransit bus.

“An investigation is underway and the Paratransit bus involved in the incident has been temporarily removed from operation,” a city statement read.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. police searching for items belonging to unidentified dead male

In a news release, Moose Jaw Police Service said they attended the parking lot of F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital for an injured person on Monday around 12 p.m.

“Through investigation it was determined the person was injured while being unloaded from a City of Moose Jaw Paratransit bus,” the release read.

The release added the person succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the person, including their age and gender, has not been released.

Police say they are working with the Coroner’s Office and “will continue to provide assistance in determining the nature of this incident.”

Read more: Moose Jaw woman killed on Highway 1 in pedestrian-vehicle collision

City manager Jim Puffalt commended Medavie Health Services West – Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital and Moose Jaw police for their quick response.

“This is a difficult time for all involved, and the City awaits the results of the investigation,” Puffalt said.

