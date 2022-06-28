Water pooling on Highway 97 near Monte Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DriveBC is warning motorists of pooling water along Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

According to DriveBC, water from Tuesday’s rainstorm is pooling between Douglas Lake Road and Barnhartvale Road, a distance of 16.8 kilometres.

Those roads are around 11 km east of Monte Creek to 18 km west of Falkland.

Video sent to Global News shows vehicles slowing along one stretch as they slowly travel through a flooded section.

Joanne Caldwell, a Westwold resident, said the flooding began around 2 p.m., but that it began clearing a couple of hours later, though debris was still on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest driving conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

1:51 Semi hits overpass and causes traffic chaos Semi hits overpass and causes traffic chaos – Jun 9, 2022