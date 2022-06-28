Menu

Traffic

Water pooling on Highway 97 near Monte Lake, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Pooling water, mud on Highway 97 near Monte Lake' Pooling water, mud on Highway 97 near Monte Lake
WATCH: According to DriveBC, water from Tuesday’s rainstorm is pooling between Douglas Lake Road and Barnhartvale Road, a distance of 16.8 kilometres.

DriveBC is warning motorists of pooling water along Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

According to DriveBC, water from Tuesday’s rainstorm is pooling between Douglas Lake Road and Barnhartvale Road, a distance of 16.8 kilometres.

Those roads are around 11 km east of Monte Creek to 18 km west of Falkland.

Read more: Driver dies in fiery crash in Burnaby, B.C. despite ‘heroic’ efforts from witnesses

Video sent to Global News shows vehicles slowing along one stretch as they slowly travel through a flooded section.

Joanne Caldwell, a Westwold resident, said the flooding began around 2 p.m., but that it began clearing a couple of hours later, though debris was still on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest driving conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

