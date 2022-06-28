Menu

Environment

New project brings ‘desperately needed’ indoor farming to Calgary Tower

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Iconic Calgary Tower showcases elevated urban farming' Iconic Calgary Tower showcases elevated urban farming
WATCH (June 26): Dan Houston with Agriplay Ventures joins Global News Morning to discuss how it’s transforming unused commercial real estate in Calgary into more than 150 different crops.

Big changes are on the way at one of Calgary’s best-known landmarks, which means Calgary Tower will soon have a garden in a surprising spot.

The project involves putting in an indoor system for growing produce in vacant commercial space at the bottom of the tower.

For the man in charge of the project, Dan Houston of Agriplay Ventures, it brings back memories of childhood visits to the top of the tower.

Read more: Calgary Tower looks to spur creativity amid COVID-19 pandemic with ‘build your own tower’ contest

“It was special, because we’d go up to see the city,” Houston said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 has more people trying indoor gardening' COVID-19 has more people trying indoor gardening
COVID-19 has more people trying indoor gardening – Jan 25, 2021

Agriplay will be installing vertical growing towers in the Calgary Tower space.

“We’re going to be having strawberries, watermelons, cucumbers,” Houston said.

It will be an expansion of what Agriplay already has on the go at its existing indoor farming facility in northeast Calgary

Read more: The benefits of growing a garden during the COVID-19 crisis

“The system automatically produces the nutrient system and flows into each of the towers,” Houston said.

Trending Stories

Agriplay’s existing operation grows produce like parsley, peppers and cherry tomatoes.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton company sees the light for urban agriculture to take root year-round' Edmonton company sees the light for urban agriculture to take root year-round
Edmonton company sees the light for urban agriculture to take root year-round – Apr 14, 2020

“You can grow, in one-tenth the space, three to five times the amount of greenhouse vegetables, using 98 per cent less water,” Houston said. “It’s environmentally friendly. It’s desperately needed.”

Agriplay is planning to grow fruits and vegetables at the Calgary Tower by Sept. 1.

Read more: Artificial lights can keep houseplants growing in winter

The company is hoping to take its system elsewhere in Calgary to help revitalize the city’s downtown.

“We walk into a building that can’t find a tenant and we turn that building into an output of fresh produce,” Houston said.

Click to play video: 'Office vacancy rate in Calgary declines for 1st time since start of COVID-19 pandemic' Office vacancy rate in Calgary declines for 1st time since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Office vacancy rate in Calgary declines for 1st time since start of COVID-19 pandemic – Jan 31, 2022

Agriplay is aiming to have fruit and veggies grown at the Calgary Tower in local supermarkets by early 2023.

The project will bring fresh ideas to a spot Houston enjoyed so much as a child.

“So it’s kind of come full circle,” Houston said. “I mean, what better way to show Calgary diversifying and changing… than to covert the icon that is the Calgary Tower and bring it back to life?”

