Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis ‘feeling good now’ after scary hit ended rookie NHL season

Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis is back home again after a scary ending to his rookie NHL season.

Jarvis and his Carolina Hurricanes were knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the New York Rangers in a thrilling seven-game series in the conference semifinals. But while the Rangers were celebrating the series victory, Jarvis was in a daze.

The 20-year-old had to crawl to the bench after a thunderous check by former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba left him with a concussion.

“It was a little scary,” said Jarvis. “I was still pretty foggy and not in a great spot, but I stayed for about a week after the season in Raleigh, and just met with a ton of doctors every day, going through different tests, different neurological tests, eye tests, a bunch of stuff like that.

“So, I’m feeling good now. It’s been nice to have a few weeks now to kinda fully recover from it.”

But Jarvis still doesn’t remember the hit almost a month later.

“I still don’t really have memory of it,” he said. “I’ve watched the hit, whatever, a few times.

“I don’t remember anything until the second or third period.

“I think it’s more scary for my parents than anyone. Obviously, you don’t want to see your son be in that situation, but, I mean, for me, I think it’s part of the game obviously. It’s not a good part, but it happens.”

The Hurricanes forward is back skating and working out again now in Winnipeg, looking to gain some strength to help him earn a bigger role with the ‘Canes next season.

Jarvis scored his first goal in just his second career NHL game, and finished his first season with 17 tallies and 23 assists in 68 contests. He scored three more times in the post-season and finished the playoffs on their number one power play unit, even garnering a few votes for the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s rookie of the year.

So while his rookie campaign ended on a low, there were still many highlights from his first season in the show after playing the last four years with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks.

“There was a few,” said Jarvis. “Obviously, your first game, your first goal, my first game in Winnipeg was really cool. I had a ton of friends and family here. My first playoff goal was really cool. You could pick any of those four or five. And yeah, those are all big moments in my career.”

