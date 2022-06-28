Menu

B.C. River Forecast Centre issues high streamflow advisory for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 6:01 pm
Mission Creek in Kelowna, B.C., during June 2022. A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Okanagan, and the public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks. View image in full screen
Mission Creek in Kelowna, B.C., during June 2022. A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Okanagan, and the public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks. Global News

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan.

Sent out on Tuesday morning, the advisory comes on the heels of a thunderstorm watch for parts of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, and a severe thunderstorm watch for the Shuswap.

The advisory not only includes Mission Creek but also tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.

“Flow conditions in Okanagan creeks remain relatively high due to the combination of delayed snowmelt and recent heavy rain over the past few weeks,” reads the advisory.

“Creeks are at risk for sudden rises and potential flooding if heavy rain occurs within a watershed. The magnitude and location of rainfall associated with thunderstorms is difficult to predict precisely in advance.”

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers, and potentially unstable riverbanks, during the high streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates.

