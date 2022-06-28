B.C. River Forecast Centre issues high streamflow advisory for Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan.

Sent out on Tuesday morning, the advisory comes on the heels of a thunderstorm watch for parts of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, and a severe thunderstorm watch for the Shuswap.

The advisory not only includes Mission Creek but also tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.

“Flow conditions in Okanagan creeks remain relatively high due to the combination of delayed snowmelt and recent heavy rain over the past few weeks,” reads the advisory.

“Creeks are at risk for sudden rises and potential flooding if heavy rain occurs within a watershed. The magnitude and location of rainfall associated with thunderstorms is difficult to predict precisely in advance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers, and potentially unstable riverbanks, during the high streamflow period.

The River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates.

4:16 B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns