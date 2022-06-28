Menu

Crime

Police appeal for information after Sunday night gunshots in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 4:54 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are appealing to the public for help after two mysterious reports of gunshots in Peel Region over the weekend.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they received calls about two separate shootings in Mississauga during the early hours of Sunday.

At both 3:15 a.m. and 3:48 a.m., police received reports of gunfire near the Enfield Place and Kariya Drive area.

Read more: Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence shots had been fired but did not find anybody who had been shot, police said.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help them piece together a picture of their suspect.

Anyone with video footage, including from a dashcam, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

