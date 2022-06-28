Police appeal for information after Sunday night gunshots in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for help after two mysterious reports of gunshots in Peel Region over the weekend.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said they received calls about two separate shootings in Mississauga during the early hours of Sunday.

At both 3:15 a.m. and 3:48 a.m., police received reports of gunfire near the Enfield Place and Kariya Drive area.

Read more: Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence shots had been fired but did not find anybody who had been shot, police said.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help them piece together a picture of their suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with video footage, including from a dashcam, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.