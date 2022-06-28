Menu

Canada

Guatemalan man identified as victim of Lake Erie drowning near Leamington, Ont.

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 28, 2022 3:27 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County have identified a 24-year-old Guatemalan man as the victim of a drowning in Lake Erie last week.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the lake near Leamington, Ont. around 2:25 p.m. on June 20.

There, police learned that a man had been in the water with friends and had failed to resurface.

The victim was pulled from the water by bystanders who attempted to resuscitate him. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as David Josue Mendez-Ramirez, 24, of Guatemala.

Few other details have been made public.

“The OPP wish to thank members of the public for their efforts in attempting to save the victim’s life prior to the arrival of OPP and Emergency Medical Services,” police said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police' Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police
Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police – May 12, 2022
