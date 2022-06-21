Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are investigating the drowning of a 24-year-old man in Lake Erie.

First responders, including Essex-Windsor EMS, were contacted around 2:25 p.m. Monday for a report of a possible drowning in the lake near Leamington, Ont., police said.

Few details have been made public, but police said they learned a 24-year-old man had been in the water with friends when he failed to resurface.

The man was pulled from the water by bystanders and paramedics at the scene began life saving measures, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other information has been released, including the man’s identity.

