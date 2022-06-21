Menu

Canada

Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 21, 2022 12:38 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. NSD

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County are investigating the drowning of a 24-year-old man in Lake Erie.

First responders, including Essex-Windsor EMS, were contacted around 2:25 p.m. Monday for a report of a possible drowning in the lake near Leamington, Ont., police said.

Read more: Missing canoeist found dead in Georgian Bay, police say

Few details have been made public, but police said they learned a 24-year-old man had been in the water with friends when he failed to resurface.

The man was pulled from the water by bystanders and paramedics at the scene began life saving measures, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other information has been released, including the man’s identity.

Click to play video: 'Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police' Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police
Marine safety tips from the Ontario Provincial Police – May 12, 2022
