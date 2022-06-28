Manitoba government launches program to protect young athletes from abuse in sports

Send this page to someone via email

A new program announced by the province Tuesday intends to reduce the number of young Manitoba athletes who are mistreated by coaches and other staff.

The Pathway to Safer Sport program, the province said, has a price tag of $250,000 to be used toward resources to report abuse, harassment and bullying, as well as more robust training for coaches.

The program will mandate Respect in Sport training for all coaches in Manitoba within the K-12 school system, as well as in provincial sports organizations.

“Manitoba schools have many safeguards in place to protect students and provide a safe learning environment, but we can always improve our policies,” said Education Minister Wayne Ewasko.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that school staff are often among the first to hear from students experiencing maltreatment, so it is critical they are well-equipped to respond appropriately.”

The province said the plan can and will be adapted as needed to meet the specific needs of marginalized or rural communities.

Also included in the program are improved public awareness campaigns and the creation of a toll-free tip line to report any abuse.

0:55 Protecting youth athletes Protecting youth athletes – Apr 18, 2022