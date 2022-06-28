Authorities offering $50,000 award for Quebec murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil, Que., police along with Sun Youth are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of murder.

Yousef Bouras, 25 is wanted in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of 18-year old Muhammad Adhane.

Investigators believe he fled Quebec shortly after the incident but cannot rule out the possibility that he returned using a false identity.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m., an argument broke out near the Centre Jacques-Cartier shopping centre, located at the corner of Chambly Road and Boulevard Sainte-Foy, in Old Longueuil.

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued. Bouras ranks sixth on Canada’s most wanted list.

Police are warning citizens not to take any action in apprehending the suspect if he is spotted.

Bouras is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he is of Algerian and Canadian descent and has ties to Algeria.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec’s confidential tip line at 1-800-659-GANG (4264).

