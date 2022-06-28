Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Authorities offering $50,000 award for Quebec murder suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 4:11 pm
Youcef Bouras as seen in a handout on the BOLO website.
Youcef Bouras as seen in a handout on the BOLO website. Bolo

Longueuil, Que., police along with Sun Youth are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of murder.

Yousef Bouras, 25 is wanted in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of 18-year old Muhammad Adhane.

Investigators believe he fled Quebec shortly after the incident but cannot rule out the possibility that he returned using a false identity.

Read more: Police search for suspect after teen gunned down in Longueuil

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m., an argument broke out near the Centre Jacques-Cartier shopping centre, located at the corner of Chambly Road and Boulevard Sainte-Foy, in Old Longueuil.

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued. Bouras ranks sixth on Canada’s most wanted list.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are warning citizens not to take any action in apprehending the suspect if he is spotted.

Bouras is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.  Authorities say he is of Algerian and Canadian descent and has ties to Algeria.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec’s confidential tip line at 1-800-659-GANG (4264).

 

Yousef Bouras, 25 is wanted in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of 18-year old Muhammad Adhane.
Yousef Bouras, 25 is wanted in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of 18-year old Muhammad Adhane.

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du Québec tagbolo program tagCanada's most wanted tagLongueil Police tagLongueuil homicide tagCanada BOLO program tagLongueuil murder suspect reward tagYousef Bouras tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers