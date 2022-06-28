Lynn Lake man struck, killed by impaired driver, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Lynn Lake, Man., early Saturday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Sherrit Avenue in the northern Manitoba community around 2:15 a.m., where they found the victim, who had apparently been walking on the road when he was hit.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later transferred to Winnipeg, where he died Monday.

The 43-year-old driver, who wasn’t injured in the incident, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving causing bodily harm after blowing over the legal limit.

Since the victim’s death, police said she has been re-arrested for impaired driving causing death and will appear in court Aug. 23.

