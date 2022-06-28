Strathcona Fire investigate suspicious fire of neglected building

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Strathcona County were busy Tuesday morning as an abandoned building caught fire.

The fire department said crews arrived at the scene in the area of Baseline Road and Township Road 530 around 4:24 a.m.

Firefighters said the building was neglected and were told it was set to be demolished.

View image in full screen Strathcona County fire crews work to put out a fire at an abandoned building on June 28, 2022. Global News

As of 10:43 a.m., the fire had been extinguished.

RCMP were notified of the blaze and the fire department said the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Global News spoke to the previous owners of the property who said it was built in 1962 with no water or sewage connection.

They added it has been sitting empty for years and eventually started to get covered in graffiti.

View image in full screen Strathcona County fire crews work to put out a fire at an abandoned building on June 28, 2022. Global News

A nearby neighbour added teenagers in the area had used it as a place to “hang out” in the past.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

— with files from Sarah Reid, Global News and David Boles, 880 Edmonton

