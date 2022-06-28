What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Friday is Canada Day, and that means closures and reductions in some services in Kingston, Ont.

All government offices and banks will be closed for the statutory holiday.

Liquor stores will be closed on Canada Day as well, as will most beer stores.

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pick up – that service will be a day late all next week.

Kingston Transit will run on its Sunday schedule.

