Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 1:14 pm
What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Kingston - image
Global Kingston

Friday is Canada Day, and that means closures and reductions in some services in Kingston, Ont.

All government offices and banks will be closed for the statutory holiday.

Read more: CPC leadership candidates meet in Belleville, Ont. to address voters

Liquor stores will be closed on Canada Day as well, as will most beer stores.

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin pick up – that service will be a day late all next week.

Trending Stories

Kingston Transit will run on its Sunday schedule.

Click to play video: 'Belleville, Ont. hosts 1st-ever Caribbean festival' Belleville, Ont. hosts 1st-ever Caribbean festival
Belleville, Ont. hosts 1st-ever Caribbean festival
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada Day tagLong Weekend tagopen and closed tagStatutory Holiday tagStat holiday tagCanada Day 2022 tagopen and closed Canada Day taglong weekend open and closed tagopen and closed kingston long weekend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers