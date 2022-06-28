Menu

Canada

Police recover body of swimmer who went missing Monday evening in Maynard Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 7:48 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax resident voicing safety concerns regarding Chocolate Lake' Halifax resident voicing safety concerns regarding Chocolate Lake
A long-time resident who lives across from Chocolate Lake, a popular Halifax beach, is voicing safety concerns after a 22-year-old drowned earlier this week. Jesse Thomas has more – Jun 20, 2020

Halifax police say the body of a man who went missing while swimming in Maynard Lake Monday evening has been found.

Police and Halifax Fire and Emergency were called to the 0-100 block of Murray Hill Drive in Dartmouth shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses reported a 21-year-old man who had been having trouble swimming had gone underwater and had not been seen since.

Read more: Man, 31, drowns while swimming at Nova Scotia lake: RCMP

A joint search effort by police and firefighters did not find the man, and the RCMP dive team was called in.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the victim’s body.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s identity has not been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
