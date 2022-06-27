Menu

Crime

Toronto police arrest man after alleged robbery spree armed with a stick

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 9:01 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police in Toronto have arrested a man after three fast food restaurants and a convenience store were allegedly robbed using a large stick.

In a series of tweets, Toronto police said a man armed with “a blunt weapon” had carried out robberies at three fast food restaurants and a convenience store.

The incidents took place between 8:52 p.m. Friday and 5:13 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

“The same man is believed responsible for all four robberies — no one is injured but his aggressive behaviour is escalating,” police said.

The first theft took place in the area of Yonge and Front streets, where the man allegedly took a cash register from a fast food restaurant. Next, he is alleged to have demanded “money from everyone” at a fast food spot at Queen Street West and Beverly Street.

The third incident was reported at Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West, where police said he demanded money and was confronted by people in a fast food restaurant. He fled the store with nothing, police said.

The final alleged incident saw the man demand money from employees at a convenience store in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area.

In an update published Monday, Toronto police said they arrested a 23-year-old man on Sunday in connection to the incidents.

Police said Addison McCallum from Toronto was arrested. He faces four counts of robbery with a weapon and four counts of disguise with intent.

He attended court on Sunday, police said.

