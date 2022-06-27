‘Too much mayonnaise’: Subway worker shot to death after sandwich argument

Send this page to someone via email

A fight over how much mayonnaise is too much has ended in the death of a Subway worker in Atlanta, police have confirmed.

According to WBRZ in Atlanta, a customer shot two Subway workers after a complaint about his sandwich on Sunday evening.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) responded to a Circle K gas station just after 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

They found that two female employees inside the neighbouring Subway had been shot. One of the employees, 26, died at the scene, while the other, 24, was rushed to hospital.

“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” Willie Glenn, the owner of the store, told FOX 5. “He decided to escalate the situation and from there, that’s when all hell broke loose.”

Interim police chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the 24-year-old woman was shot in front of her five-year-old child, who was in the store visiting at the time.

“What you are seeing behind me is the result of a tragedy,” Schierbaum told reporters from outside the Subway. “A senseless tragedy that we’ve seen numerous times throughout the year where an argument leads to gunfire, and now we have someone dead.”

Police told reporters the on-duty manager tried to return fire on the shooter, but missed and the shooter fled the scene.

A 36-year-old suspect, who wasn’t named, was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

“This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Monday.

Authorities haven’t identified the victims, pending notification of family.

Glenn told WBS-TV that both victims had started working at the restaurant a few weeks ago and described them both as “model employees.”

Schierbaum told WSB-TV that people need to handle disputes differently, instead of quickly turning to guns.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” said Schierbaum.

